Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

