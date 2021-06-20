Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 733.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,827 shares of company stock worth $15,956,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

