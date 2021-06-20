Barrett Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $337,256,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

