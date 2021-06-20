Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of -639.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.