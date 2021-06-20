Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181,119.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $11.27 million and $181,119.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 23,280,906 coins and its circulating supply is 9,097,599 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

