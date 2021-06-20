Berenberg Bank Lowers McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

