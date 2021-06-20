Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 341,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.