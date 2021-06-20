Berry Data Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $75,228.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

