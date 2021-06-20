Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $70.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,949. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

