Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

