BinaryX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,734.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.68 million and $25,734.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00017659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.71 or 0.01591361 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,965 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

