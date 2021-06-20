Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN opened at $94.99 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

