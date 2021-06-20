BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $28.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.75 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 685,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,428 shares of company stock worth $9,678,604 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

