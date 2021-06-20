bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.65

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.65 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

BMXMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

