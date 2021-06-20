Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head-To-Head Review

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Nephros $8.56 million 10.82 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -17.88

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37% Nephros -47.27% -30.24% -24.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biostage and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Nephros beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.