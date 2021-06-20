BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.75

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 14558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

RX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton cut BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.52 million and a PE ratio of 26.46.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

