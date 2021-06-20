Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 7.5% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.89 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $526.69 or 0.01547019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00435204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000936 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 196% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,768,700 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.