Bitcoin SV Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $633.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.27 or 0.00423467 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01538881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,765,789 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

