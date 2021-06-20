BitMax Token Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars.

