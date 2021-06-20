Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

