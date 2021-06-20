BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of BL opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

