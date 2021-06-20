BlackRock Inc. Acquires 8,360 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Bally’s worth $81,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $421,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,011,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $449,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BALY opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -214.53 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

