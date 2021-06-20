BlackRock Inc. Has $83.64 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.08% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $83,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 211,500 shares of company stock worth $1,217,095. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%. Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

