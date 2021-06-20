BlackRock Inc. Has $96.04 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $96,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $227,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $167.33 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

