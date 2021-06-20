BlackRock Inc. Purchases 386,547 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $86,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.