BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cutera worth $82,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.