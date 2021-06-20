Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.12 and a 12-month high of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.