Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.22 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $377,370,000 after buying an additional 416,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

