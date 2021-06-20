Blair William & Co. IL Has $32.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.