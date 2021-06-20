Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,010.83 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,407.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.