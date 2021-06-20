Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,614 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $28,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.