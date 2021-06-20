Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

