Blocery (BLY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1.04 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00742831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00083470 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

