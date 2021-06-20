Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $111.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.21.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. 1,169,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

