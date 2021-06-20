BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

