BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $116,000 Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $283.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

