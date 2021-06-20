BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $119,000 Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

