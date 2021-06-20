BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $121,000 Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

