BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $125,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blue Bird by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.