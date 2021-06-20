BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

