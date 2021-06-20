BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,746 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 101.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

FLDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

