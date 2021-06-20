BOMB Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00005001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $181,412.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,662.49 or 1.00038188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00072121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,172 coins and its circulating supply is 905,384 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

