Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $58.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
BOOT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 502,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,743. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
