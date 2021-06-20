Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $58.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BOOT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 502,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,743. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

