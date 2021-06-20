Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.55.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 82.64. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$28.69 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

