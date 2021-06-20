Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.51 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$28.69 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

