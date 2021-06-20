Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $48,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 430.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

