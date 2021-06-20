Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 761.0 days.

BYDGF opened at $177.14 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $142.78 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

