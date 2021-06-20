Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

