Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,272,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in DocuSign by 63.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 7.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

