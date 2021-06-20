Bp Plc Purchases 1,755 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

